BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Thursday morning, more than a thousand boys and girls were back in class at Bismarck’s oldest high school.

Teachers at Bismarck High welcomed students back for the first day of school.

This year marks 150 years at Bismarck High. The school first opened in 1873, but the current marble and brass school was built in 1934.

This year, Bismarck Public Schools tells us there are 1,380 kids enrolled at BHS, some of them have families who have graduated as Demons for generations.

“We have people transferring into town and they specifically buy a house on the south side. Their grandparents went to Bismarck High, they went to Bismarck High, they want their kids to go to Bismarck High,” BHS assistant principal Ryan Johnson said. “So, we do hear that a lot and that’s something that’s pretty special about Bismarck High.”

This year, Bismarck’s school district has 13,732 kids.

Right now, Bismarck High is still hiring for several positions, including kitchen help, teacher aides, and custodians. You can find more information on the Bismarck Public Schools jobs page.