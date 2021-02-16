Bismarck Historic Preservation Commission creating a ‘timeline’ of the Capital City

Bismarck Historic Preservation Commission is going way back with its latest project.

A Historic Preservation Plan Subcommittee has been established to create a timeline of the Capital City’s history.

The subcommittee is made up of members from all over the community.

Each month, they will meet to discuss what should be added to the timeline.

This will be split up based on different eras, beginning with Native landscape.

“We want it to be a pretty holistic timeline that gives people a good sense of the long sweep of history in this area. It didn’t start when Lewis and Clark came through. It didn’t start when the railroad got here. There’s been people living here for centuries. And we want to tell that story,” explained Tory Jackson, the Chairman for the Bismarck Historic Preservation Plan Sub-Committee.

The ultimate goal is to have the timeline start at 10,000 B.C. and go through present day.

