BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz, is looking for anyone who is interested in serving on the Historic Preservation Commission.

The Historic Preservation Commission is a seven-member advisory board that carries out matters that are related to the Historic Preservation Ordinance. Its responsibilities include advising on matters related to nominations to the National Register of Historic Places, working to promote and educate about the city’s history, heritage, historic properties, and past citizens, and serving as a local historic resource for citizens and other City Boards/Commission seeking expertise. The board meets every month on the third Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the City-County Office Building.

According to a news release from the City of Bismarck, the volunteer committee has one open position for a term through December 24.

Anyone who lives in Bismarck and has experience with architecture, history, architectural history, planning, archeology, or any other historic preservation-related disciplines, like American studies, American civilization, cultural geography, or cultural anthropology is eligible for the appointment.

If you are eligible and interested, you should fill out an application form explaining your qualifications, background, and why you’d like to serve on the Commission.

A copy of your resume is a submittal requirement. Complete applications need to be sent to Ben Ehreth, the address is below:

Ben Ehreth, AICP, Community Development Director

Community Development Department

City of Bismarck

P.O. Box 5503

Bismarck, ND 58506-5503

You can find the applications on the City of Bismarck’s website, the deadline is Friday, May 26. The new board member will hopefully be announced at the June 13 Board of City Commissioners’ meeting.

You can also get the form or get more information about the position and the appointment process by calling the Community Development Department at (701) 355-1840 or at the office at 221 N 5th Street.