BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Whether it’s excitement, relief, or just the slightest hint of jealousy, everyone feels something when they receive a postcard from a friend or family member detailing their latest exploits. However, many of us often don’t consider the stories behind the images on these cards — even when they can be great places to learn of an area’s history via photography. Luckily for those interested in our capital city, a special program from the Bismarck Historical Society aims to help get the message across.

On Wednesday, April 12, the Society will be hosting a unique showcase at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library’s Meeting Room A, featuring the collection of a local deltiologist (postcard collector). The speaker and collector in question will be Jason Tomanek, better known as ‘Mr. Bismarck’ — a member of the Bismarck Historical Society’s Board of Directors.

During the presentation — which is entitled “Postcards of Bismarck, North Dakota — A Visual Inventory of Bismarck’s History in a 3.5″ x 5” format — Tomanek will share his extensive collection of postcards from the history of the city, as well as discuss the historical importance of postcards and explain the day-to-day life of a deltiologist with the assistance of over 400 postcards from all periods of Bismarck’s past and present to serve as visual aids.

The presentation is offered at no cost to the community, and anyone is welcome to attend. The showcase will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information regarding the Bismarck Historical Society and its many programs, visit its website here. If you have suggestions for upcoming programs, please email info@bismarckhistory.org.