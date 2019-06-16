Bismarck Home Fire Damages Kitchen, Kills Three Cats

Around 6:00 this morning, the Bismarck Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from a residence in the 2000 block of East Thayer Avenue.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the south side of the residence. They entered the home to find fire conditions in the kitchen area.

The crews were able to extinguish the fire, containing most of the damage to the kitchen area.

An initial search revealed the residence was empty. Unfortunately, during a search, three cats were found. They died as a result of the fire.

No damage estimate has been made at this time but damage to the building is expected to be at least $30,000.00, and any other damage is expected to be at least $10,000.00.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.