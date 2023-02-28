BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The owner of the Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center is also asking the city for a tax break this week.

The hotel, formerly known as the Ramkota, was bought by a new owner, Weishan Jin, last year.

He’s asking the city to reduce the value of the property from $11.5 million to just under $9 million.

Right now, the hotel has a taxable amount of around $580,000.

So far, the city assessor’s office is recommending commissioners say ‘no’ to the request.

“The main reason we’re recommending no is because the sale, his recent purchase of the property, is not something we could’ve considered when setting the value for 2022,” Bismarck City Assessor, Allison Jenson said.

Jin bought the hotel from Regency Midwest Ventures, based out of Sioux Falls last year. The hotel was built in 1992.