BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Earlier this year, there were a number of complaints regarding the condition of the Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center’s pool. Now, almost 7 months later, there is an update from the business.

In a Facebook post, the hotel shares that renovations are ongoing for the next several months, and will continue into the new year.



The hotel’s pool is currently open, and there will be updates if any closings are required.