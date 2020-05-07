Bismarck in-person graduations set for May 24

The Bismarck School Board has chosen Sunday, May 24 for high school graduation in Bismarck at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

In the case of inclement weather, the optional dates include May 23 and May 25. If weather is not conducive that entire weekend, ceremonies would be moved to June or July.

Due to cleaning requirements, the tentative times for graduation will be the following:

  • Century at noon
  • Bismarck High at 4 p.m.
  • Legacy at 8 p.m.

The Board also limited the number of guests to two, unless administration can increase that number to four using safety precautions.

In addition, no student or staff member will be required to attend the ceremony. The Board also gave the go-ahead for South Central High School and the Adult Learning Center to plan smaller graduation ceremonies in May or later. 

The Board said graduation will include these restrictions but are not limited to them:

  • Strict implementation of all social distance guidelines
  • Each graduate can invite two guests with bleachers only, and four guests if bleachers and green space are used.
  • Students and the stage will be on the field.
  • Graduation will be live-streamed for those that can’t attend.
  • Large video screen will be used as well as upgraded audio system. A commemorative video and photos of graduates receiving their diplomas are also being explored.

