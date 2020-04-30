Coronavirus
Bismarck is Looking for Community Heroes

The city of Bismarck has launched a new initiative to highlight those who put others before themselves.

The city announced the Bismarck Cares Connection to give people the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the different acts of kindness in the capital city people do on a daily basis during the pandemic.

The city will then honor some of those acts.

“In this particular situation, there are so many businesses, organizations, individuals that are going above and beyond in doing just tremendous things to support the spirit of community. And really what does that mean for us in Bismarck,” shared Jason Tomanek, Bismarck’s Emergency Operations Center Director.

Those honorees will be highlighted by the city on Facebook twice a week.

You can nominate someone by going to Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BBPH.gov/?ref=bookmarks or on their website www.bismarcknd.gov.

