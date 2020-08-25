Bismarck K9 will receive body armor from nonprofit organization

Bismarck’s K9 Officer Titan will be much safer in his fight on crime thanks to a donation.

The dual purpose K9’s life is on the line every time he is called out to a scene.

But, thanks to the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Titan will receive a bullet- and stab-resistant vest.

The vest is custom fitted made especially for Titan and it will be retired when he is.

“We want to give the dogs every advantage that we can with the tactics that the officers have or equipment the officers have or K9’s have. Just one more tool to help the dog perform their job better. And peace of mind for the handlers and the dogs,” shared Sgt. Lyle Sinclair, head of BPD’s K9 program.

Titan is the last of the four K9 dogs at the Bismarck Police Department to receive his custom made vest.