BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Local kids are being equipped with the tools they need to change the world.

Kids spent the week at Wachter Middle School in Bismarck for Camp Kindness.

The camp, hosted by Surprise Church, is focused on helping children become compassionate leaders at home and at school as they spend the week interacting with others.

On July 13, the kids were “arrested” and issued a citation for excessive kindness by the Bismarck Police Department.

And Captain Kindness himself even made an appearance.

He told KX News, “It’s amazing to watch kids become superheroes, to realize that capes don’t make superheroes, it’s kindness that makes superheroes. We’re seeing example after example after example of kids learning that they can make a difference in the world around them, they don’t have to wait and be patient and be passive– they can look and actually see opportunities to make a difference right now.”

Although Camp Kindness isn’t coming back around until next year, they do have a weekly club kindness. To find out more, click the link here.