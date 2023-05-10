BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, several kids went on a field trip to the airport to see about a job. The Bismarck Aero Center hosted several groups of fifth graders to show them some of the career paths in aviation.

Kids could talk with pilots who fly military missions, game and fish surveillance as well as small charter trips. Workers on the ground also kept them busy, showing them the job of maintenance, the TSA, and running the big equipment to keep the runways clear.

“You know, a smile comes right to their faces when you tell them they can crawl right in the plane,” said Bismarck Air Medical Pilot, Shannon Henke. “They look up on the cockpit, and their minds just light up because they can’t believe all the dials and switches. But it fascinates them and they talk about, ‘hey, we want to really work at getting into a plane’ and flying someday themselves.”

If you missed them on Wednesday, you can meet members of the North Dakota Aviation Association at ‘Summerfest’ — when they fly into Bowman on June 17.