BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News came across the cutest siblings’ lemonade and treat stand in Bismarck.

Thirteen-year-old Shiloh Hemphil and 10-year-old Sam Hemphil say they started their stand this summer with the idea from mom.

The Hemphil siblings say their stand is unique because everything is made fresh, from their strawberry lemonade to their soft homemade cookies.

Their goal is to save enough cash to afford fun family activities and spend their days at the pool.

Thanks to the stand, the two say they are learning some important lessons and values along the way.

“We don’t have to continue to ask our parents for money, we have our own money, and we can save up. You have to really be patient out here, ’cause you don’t get customers right away so you have to be patient, and wait,“ Shiloh said.

The stand is also helping Sam sharpen up his math skills as he handles the money.

The siblings will host their stand just about every day this summer until 6 p.m. on the corner of North 26th Street off East Ave C.