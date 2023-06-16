BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Kids Therapy Center in Bismarck is hosting a weekly LEGO group throughout the summer — where they hope to build kids up brick by brick.

LEGO building bricks are a staple in many households, and now, they can be used to help improve kids’ social skills in a therapeutic setting. After successfully starting an experimental camp this past February, the therapy center decided to start up a weekly group that will continue through August.

“The biggest thing that I see that I really enjoy about the group is there’s common ground,” said Therapy Center Counselor, JJ Bressler. “I used to run some social groups earlier when I first started here, and the difficult thing was getting people from different backgrounds that didn’t know how to connect with one another. Now, we have a big common theme with the popularity of LEGO that brings everybody together for the same thing. And that helps a lot with ‘you’re here for LEGO, I’m here for LEGO, we can connect and build relationships off of that,'” Bressler said.

For the counselors, there are many rewarding aspects of the job. For one, they get to see the kids develop while they have fun.

“Just watching them from the first week to the last week, just build those relationships as it goes, I think is just a really great thing to watch,” said Counselor, Haley Mahlmann. “These kids come in, and they’re kind of anxious– we’re all really anxious and kind of not really knowing what to expect–and watching them grow and watching their communication styles change throughout the group is, I think, the main rewarding thing,”

If you didn’t get to sign up this summer, don’t worry. Although the summer LEGO camp session is closed, there are openings beginning in October. Click here to find out more.