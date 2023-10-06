BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One service group is celebrating a big milestone on Friday, and the weather did not stop them from doing so.

The Bismarck Kiwanis is celebrating 100 years for its Kiwanis Park.

Located just off Sweet Avenue, the park features two shelters, a walking trail, playgrounds, fitness equipment, a sand volleyball court, and workout benches.

Future projects in the park include tree planting, adding more playground equipment, and adding in more shelters.

On Friday, a celebration was held for Kiwanis members and featured speakers discussing their history and the future of the park.

“Today we are celebrating our 100th anniversary as Kiwanians and our work in the park. The park has been here a long time. The Kiwanis purchased the first property here to create this park. So, we’re here to celebrate it. So we thought, why not kick it off at our park,” said President of Kiwanis, Nelson De La Vergne.

The Kiwanis would like to express their appreciation for the community and their ability to join together in serving children.