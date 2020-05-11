Bismarck KOA stays open through entire pandemic

While some campgrounds are just opening up, one camping and RV site has been open all year.

The Bismarck Kampgrounds of America has been in the Capital City since 2011. They operate all winter long and never closed their doors throughout the pandemic. Since the shutdown though, KOA says connecting people looks a little different. They will be taking extra precautions to keep visitors safe and some services are limited, such as the bathrooms and pool.

“And I think what we’re seeing too in the industry is people are staying a little closer to home so come on out and camp and enjoy and enjoy being outdoors in the fresh air and get that vitamin D,” said Bismarck KOA President and owner, Mark Roeder.

There are over 1 million regular RV’s that travel using the KOA campsites throughout the year, and Roeder says that number is continuing to rise due to the pandemic because it’s a way to connect people to the outdoors.