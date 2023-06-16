BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In 2016, Nexstar, the parent company of KX News, launched its first Founder’s Day of Caring as a way to celebrate excellence and service.

The KX News Crew in Bismarck was hard at work today at the Dakota Zoo. Many helped by raking leaves around the enclosures. One volunteer says the zoo is the perfect place to spend your free time.

“I come to the zoo all the time with my grandkids. This is a chance to give back because they are providing a lot of entertainment and education for my kids and me and it’s a great place to walk around,” said Keith Darnay, a KX News volunteer.

Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring happens each year in June and across the country, Nexstar employees are out, giving back to their respective communities.