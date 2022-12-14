BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck’s landfill is open and garbage and recycling will be collected as it’s scheduled.

According to a news release, if the garbage was not out in time to be collected, it will be picked up the next week on the scheduled day. If the recycling was not out in time, it’ll be picked up on the next scheduled collection day.

Collection schedules for both are not going to be interrupted because of weather or road conditions unless it’s been indicated there has been a change.

Garbage and recycling must be out by 6 a.m. at the collection point and on the scheduled day.

Dumpsters

It’s the property owner’s responsibility to clear the snow in front of and around any dumpsters. It must be a minimum of seven feet from the dumpster so that the crew can maneuver the dumpster in order to hook it up.

Landfill hours

The landfill will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sundays and designated holidays.

HHW and Electronic Recycling Center hours

The HHW and Electronic Recycling Center are open Tuesday and Thursday of every week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on the first and third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.