Bismarck landfill nears capacity after two decades and millions of tons of trash

The Bismarck landfill is just about full with millions of tons of garbage.

This has been the dumping ground for Bismarck’s trash for 22 years.



When asked if that’s a typical time span for a waste site, City of Bismarck’s Public Works Director Jeff Heintz said, “Well, it just depends on how big the cell is.

This hole in the ground will be the new municipal solid waste site come summer 2021.

Off in the distance is the old one, still in use for the time being. Heintz says the old site is reaching an elevation, set by engineers, where garbage can no longer be added to ensure it can be contained from here on out.

“We come in and they cover it with clay and cap it,” Heintz explained. “It’s gotta have a cap to kind of keep the methane from escaping.”

In the meantime, the new site is being prepped.

“In addition to the two feet of compacted clay, they will have a geo-synthetic or plastic liner that will go on top of that,” added Diana Trussell, the Solid Waste Program Manager for Division of Waste Management at the state Dept. of Environmental Quality.

Heintz continued, “…And then we’ll have a collection system that will collect the liquids, you know, from snowmelt and rain and any liquids in the garbage, and then that will get pumped into the sanitary sewer system.”

This cell is just one of eight future garbage cells already planned for. Heintz wasn’t sure of the exact acreage but says this new cell is the biggest and deepest the city has ever created.

I asked Heintz if he has any idea of how many cells we’ve gone through in the city of Bismarck.

“Well to be honest with you, over where the National Guard is, from the National Guard, this way, is all garbage,” he explained.

So far, making this hole has cost the city nearly $4.2 million.

“That liner’s going to be another $3.6 million. You know, so we’ll be looking at close to $7- to 8 million when we’re done,” Heintz said.

He says that’s the cost of protecting the environment.

“Way better protection of the environment than in the old days when you just stuck garbage in a hole and covered it up,” he added.

I asked Trussell if an old site can ever be reused.

“Typically right now, when these get closed they go through a 30-year post-closure care period. And after that, they are allowed to be used for like light grazing or haying with it, but no structures or anything can be built on it,” she responded.

“So while we do get some decaying of the waste, it doesn’t disappear with it. So it will always be there, right now, in some way, shape, or form.”

In 2020 alone the Bismarck landfill took in 101,564 tons of municipal solid waste. Although the city’s population has grown, Trussell says the waste rate has stayed about the same, thanks to recycling.

Heintz expects the new cell to last around 60 years.