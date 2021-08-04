Bismarck Larks and Dakota Eye Institute are hosting a charity drive for school supplies

The Dakota Eye Institute and The Bismarck Larks are hosting a Back-to-School Drive.

Wednesday, August 4th, if a person donates two school supplies they will receive a free Bismarck Larks backpack. Backpacks will only be at the Eye Institute North Clinic but supplies can be dropped off at the South Clinic as well.

For every backpack given away, Dakota Eye Institute will donate one backpack filled with supplies to Carrie’s Kids, a non-profit that creates a safe learning environment for at-risk or homeless teens and children in the Bismarck and Mandan community. There are only 250 backpacks available. If a donor doesn’t need the backpack, it will be given to Carrie’s Kids along with the donated supplies.

“Dakota Eye Institute has been very community focused,” says Bill Marion, a Dakota Eye Institute administrator. “When we learned about this opportunity with the Larks, to partner with Carrie’s Kids it seemed to go very nicely with one of our founding values, to give back to the community. Carrie’s Kids does some amazing things with children and we wanna give children every opportunity to have a good school year and have all the tools to be successful in school.”

There will be a bounce house and DJ from 8 a.m. to noon at the North Clinic. All community members are able to donate and spend time with Clark the Lark.