Bismarck Larks baseball set to debut June 15 — with fans and COVID-19 guidelines in place

Bismarck Larks General Manager John Bollinger says the 2020 Larks season is tentatively set to start June 15, with fans in the stands and social distancing and safety guidelines in place.

Bollinger made the anouncement Tuesday morning in a video posted to the Larks YouTube account.

The season was originally was set to start May 26. But that was before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rest assured, our team has been working day and night with the Northwoods League, Bismarck Parks and Recreation, Burleigh-Bismarck public health and other health officials and you, the fans, to provide a safe, fun Northwoods League baseball season this summer,” Bollinger said in the video. “Now, the ballpark is going to look a little different. A soon-to-be-released Lark Smart Start plan outlines new guidelines we put in place recommended by the CDC and North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines that emphasize social distancing, hygiene, minimizing contact and, most importantly, individual responsibility.”

After a lot of strategizing and rescheduling, June 15th is now the target date.

“Now, things could always change and we all have to be nimble and adaptive based on our community’s health,” Bollinger cautioned. “But we hope to announce that plan and a revised schedule very soon. In the meantime, we want to thank you again for your patience and support your encouraging letters emails and phone calls have continued to inspire our front office to press on. And while Larks baseball is delayed for now, we will never stop providing safe, fun activities for you and your family.”

Bollinger says more on the Larks schedule and the Larks SMart Start plan will be released shortly.

In the meantime, fans are encouraged to check the Larks Facebook page and YouTube page for details as they become available.