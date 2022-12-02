BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — If you’re looking to share some holiday joy this year, then the Bismarck Larks have just the solution!

The Larks and North American Coal are teaming up to create one of the biggest local toy drives of the holiday season and giving away a free pair of mittens to the first 500 people who show up.

Anyone in the area can donate a toy on Sunday, December 4 at Dykshoorn Park in Mandan from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All toys donated are to be given to the Bismarck-Mandan Salvation Army.

Dykshoorn Park in Mandan (Photo Courtesy: Bismarck Larks)

In 2021, the event helped give toys to over 250 local families.

The first 500 people to show up and donate a toy will receive a free pair of custom Larks mittens. Multiple pairs of mittens can be redeemed per family.

After members donate a toy, they can stay and take a holiday picture, family picture, and more with the lights turned on. Other door prizes and activities include Snowball Toss, Wreath Toss, and Pin the Tail on the Grinch.

Event Map (Courtesy: Bismarck Larks)

Visit larksbaseball.com for a full list of toys that are being accepted and more information about Christmas with the Larks powered by North American Coal.