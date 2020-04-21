Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck Larks prepping for May 26 opener, but things may be in doubt

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For now, the Bismarck Larks 2020 season is scheduled to start on May 26 with a home game against the Duluth Huskies.

But that’s a date set more in quicksand than in stone.

On April 18, the Northwoods League (NWL) announced, due to the recent “Safer at Home” order in Wisconsin through May 26, a “league-wide” opening day would not be possible. On April 20, the city of Duluth closed Wade Stadium, home of the Duluth Huskies, through July 1.

The league has not ruled out that teams could start on time in states without stay-at-home orders, like North Dakota, and stressed that if games can safely be played per government and health guidelines, they will be played.

“All options are on the table,” Larks General Manager John Bollinger said. “While we’re hopeful to start the season on time, we’re also aware of the safety and logistical issues that COVID-19 presents our league, players, fans and personnel. With that being said, our team is planning for the best while also working closely with the NWL and community leaders on contingency plans in case we do need to delay games.”

Those plans could include the league beginning play in some cities but not others, pushing May and June games into August and September, and the Larks are even planning alternative entertainment options outside of baseball.

The team will post updates directly on their website at larksbaseball.com and Facebook page.

The Larks front office notes for current ticket holders, the Larks ticket policy states that if a game is postponed, tickets to that game will be good for the rescheduled game later that season. If needed, the Larks are also working on an array of ticket options for fans in case games are canceled and not made up in the 2020 season

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21"

Scranton Schools Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scranton Schools Ahead"

MAFB Welcome Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Welcome Home"

Beulah Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Softball"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Lincoln Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Marathon"

Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20"

investigation Complete

Thumbnail for the video titled "investigation Complete"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Border Separation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Separation"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!"

Beach Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Prom"

Help for Recovering Addicts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Recovering Addicts"

COVID-19 Scam Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Scam Reminders"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge