Bismarck Larks prepping for May 26 opener, but things may be in doubt

For now, the Bismarck Larks 2020 season is scheduled to start on May 26 with a home game against the Duluth Huskies.

But that’s a date set more in quicksand than in stone.

On April 18, the Northwoods League (NWL) announced, due to the recent “Safer at Home” order in Wisconsin through May 26, a “league-wide” opening day would not be possible. On April 20, the city of Duluth closed Wade Stadium, home of the Duluth Huskies, through July 1.

The league has not ruled out that teams could start on time in states without stay-at-home orders, like North Dakota, and stressed that if games can safely be played per government and health guidelines, they will be played.

“All options are on the table,” Larks General Manager John Bollinger said. “While we’re hopeful to start the season on time, we’re also aware of the safety and logistical issues that COVID-19 presents our league, players, fans and personnel. With that being said, our team is planning for the best while also working closely with the NWL and community leaders on contingency plans in case we do need to delay games.”

Those plans could include the league beginning play in some cities but not others, pushing May and June games into August and September, and the Larks are even planning alternative entertainment options outside of baseball.

The team will post updates directly on their website at larksbaseball.com and Facebook page.

The Larks front office notes for current ticket holders, the Larks ticket policy states that if a game is postponed, tickets to that game will be good for the rescheduled game later that season. If needed, the Larks are also working on an array of ticket options for fans in case games are canceled and not made up in the 2020 season