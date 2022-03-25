It’s the fifth anniversary of the Larks’ “Hidden Hometown Heroes” event, and it couldn’t have come at a better time: it’s also the 150th anniversary of the City of Bismarck.

This means it’s the perfect time for the program to focus on the city’s history as well as those who are looking to preserve it.

The annual event is designed to highlight notable individuals in the community who are usually overlooked, focusing on topics ranging from providing aid during the pandemic to assisting those with disabilities.

This year’s theme is “Heroes of History”, where the Larks are aiming to showcase those who have helped to collect, restore and share the history of the area.

To that end, the Larks are on the hunt for nominees who specialize in history — be they museum curators, history teachers or even private collectors.

“Those people that you know, maybe are educating people about are history, that are cultivating, that are keeping our history restored in the community, the people that are keeping those traditions going on for the next generations,” said Larks owner and CEO John Bollinger. “We wanted to find those people that are here in our community, preserving that history, and wanted to recognize them for their great work.”

Anyone can nominate an individual to be featured in the Larks’ program.

If they make the first cut, they’ll be interviewed and have their story told in Bismarck Magazine.

Six of these finalists will be honored at home plate during Larks games, as well as receive a surprise to take home.

The project not only raises awareness of these hidden helpers, but does so in a fun way that everyone can enjoy, even if they’re not the one being recognized at Home Plate.