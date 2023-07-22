BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Now in wake of the Fargo Police Department’s heroic efforts last week, a group of young ladies calling themselves, “The Goosey Girls” are selling lemonade.

10-year-old Sophia Martin says, “It makes me feel good to help the Fargo Police.”

All lemonade proceeds will support the Fargo P.D. fund.

Katie, Sophia and Elizabeth say first responders can stop by for free cookies and lemonade as well.

Their father, Kyle Martin, shares with KX News that their family was just a few blocks away from the tragic incident while visiting a wedding in Fargo last week.

The family is grateful they and others in the community that day are safe because of the police.



“It is important for me to have a lemonade stand to support our first responders for keeping us safe,” said Sophia.

State Treasurer Thomas Beadle stopped by to help the girls certify their fundraising total of $451.36.

The girls tell us they do plan to do another stand soon, so be on the lookout for the Goosey Girls!