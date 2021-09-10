Bismarck library displays 9/11 memorial

It’s been 20 years since 9/11 and an exhibit recounting the events of that day has been set up inside the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

The exhibit includes 14 posters combined with images and artifacts of personal stories from people who witnessed the attacks that day.

The posters tell the events of 9/11 and show how much has changed over the years. This exhibit is made available thanks to the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

KX News spoke with the librarian in charge of the exhibit about her personal tie to a loved one connected to that day.

“My cousin at the time lived out there, so we were concerned about him for a while. Nobody knew what was going on. Before Facebook and all that stuff, it took a day or two before we knew he was OK,” said Sarah Matthews, Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library Adult Programing Librarian.

The exhibit will be on display until Sept. 19.