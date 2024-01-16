BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — You can maximize your savings by applying for the ND Primary Residence Tax Credit.

According to a news release, the 2023 ND legislative Session introduced valuable relief for homeowners with the Primary Residence Credit (PRC) to help with property tax burdens.

North Dakota homeowners who are eligible can see up to a $500 reduction in their 2024 property taxes.

You can qualify if you own your home — house, mobile home, townhome, duplex, or condo — in North Dakota and have it as your primary address.

No age or income restrictions exist, so it’s open to many, but limited to one credit per household. The application deadline is on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

If you need help applying, the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is the place to go. Their doors are open to all Burleigh County residents needing a computer or internet access.

There are 49 computers and Wi-Fi to help with the application process. Librarians are also ready to help you find your Parcel Identification Number and navigate the online portal.

“Providing free access to computers and the Internet at the library is not just about connecting to the digital world,” said Chris Remme, the library technology manager. “Our library is more than a gateway to digital engagement; it’s a community cornerstone ensuring equitable access to vital services for all citizens.”

For more information, you can visit this website or the Bismarck library’s Facebook page.

Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 1-6 p.m.