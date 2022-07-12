BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Join the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library in the Children’s Library for a kickoff event on Saturday at 10 a.m. for Thinking Money for Kids, a traveling exhibition designed to teach kids and their families about money.

The interactive exhibit, designed for children ages seven to 11, uses games, activities and a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices and money values, such as fairness, responsibility and charitableness.

They will have create-your-own piggy banks to hand out to all young attendees, with coloring supplies available to use on-site.

Local Cub Scouts from Pioneer Pack 1 will be on hand to assist with the festivities of the day.

A featured activity will be a special version of the Price Is Right® game It’s in the Bag at 10:30 a.m.

This fun experience will be hosted by Girl Scout Media Team member and 2021 Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Arabella Archambault, along with her mom.

Prizes will be awarded to winning participants. Only children ages seven to 11 are eligible to play, but all ages are welcome to participate as audience members.

No preregistration is necessary, it’s free and open to all – just come on down!