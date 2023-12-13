BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Kids get the chance to have a hands-on holiday experience at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

According to a news release, the library is hosting a Holiday LEGO Take and Make Mini Kit Extravaganza.

The event will be a creative haven for LEGO enthusiasts and novices with specially designed mini kits that will help spark imagination.

Kids can choose from various designs like a snowmobile, parrot, floatplane, or Christmas tree.

It’s taking place in the Children’s Library on Wednesday, December 27 from 3-4:30 p.m.

The kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and kids are asked to only take one kit so that everyone can have some fun.

These LEGO kits will be available exclusively during the event and cannot be reserved, any leftover kits will be available for pick-up in the Children’s Library.