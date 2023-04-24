BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library (BVMPL) wants everyone to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore everything they have to offer.

According to a news release, most people know about the wealth of stories that are available, but there is so much more to the story of libraries.

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more.

BVMPL has a wide variety of programs, classes, and resources, including things for children and teens.

Libraries also play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for those looking for a job, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.

If you haven’t already checked out BVMPL, you are missing out. you can stop by for a visit to celebrate National Library Week. Follow the library on Facebook or Instagram, and use #NationalLibraryWeek to join the celebration online.

If you would like more information, you can visit the library’s website.