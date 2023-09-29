BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s a Bismarck classic, and it’s back in town this weekend.

Vendors from around the region are now in the process of setting up for the Bismarck Gun Show.

Hosted twice yearly at the Bismarck Event Center, this show has been around for more than 50 years, and they’re hoping for another highly attended gun show this weekend.

This year, things are finally getting easier for vendors whose inventory was affected by the pandemic.

“Over covid, it was really hard to get handguns, revolvers especially,” said Lynn Kummer, owner of Kummer Guns. “It’s loosened up this year, so there’s more inventory available of just about whatever you want to spend your money on.”

The gun show begins September 30 and continues through October 1. To see more details, click the link here.