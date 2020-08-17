Bismarck log cabin once housed Satchel Paige

At the corner of Lake and Riverview Avenue in the Parkhill addition of Bismarck, not far from the banks of the Missouri River, you’ll find a house.

But take a look around and you’ll quickly realize this house is not like the others.

It’s unique that yes, it’s originally a log cabin now covered in stucco, but there’s more to this home than just logs and binders.

First a little background.

The home was originally believed to be a hunting or fishing cabin owned by Neil O. Churchill, who, with his business partner, Samuel Corwin, owned Corwin-Churchill Motors.

Churchill also owned Bismarck’s Independent league baseball team.

Jack Schwartz has lived next door since 1967 and in 1998 bought the home from the Munch family, who had previously owned it for decades.

That’s when Schwartz was told by Ester Munch of the homes famous occupant, Satchel Paige.

“I don’t really know much more than Ester saying to me that this is where he had to stay because he was colored and couldn’t stay in the hotel downtown,” said Schwartz.

After doing some extensive research, Schwartz started to put two and two together.

“Corwin had this piece of property from 1929 to 1936, and Satchel was here in the lower 30s, I know he played here in 1933 and then I think in 1935 he played again and they won a championship that year,” said Schwartz.

That ’35 team captured the first ever National Semipro Championship.

Mainly because Churchill paid top talent across baseball as well as the Negro Leagues to come to play for Bismarck.

It’s likely that Paige was in the home with a few others as “the Bismarck’s” had several players from the Negro Leagues on that 1935 team.

When Schwartz bought the home he spent several years fixing it up and documenting the work. He now keeps it as a guest house when visitors arrive. Some of the original log supports are still standing in the Basement.

The one thing he worked very hard to keep was the original stone fireplace, and chimney that you can still see from the outside.

“That was probably the prime thing when I told my son, I said that fireplace cannot go, that’s got to stand,” said Schwartz.

It was just one way to preserve it to the way it was, when Paige was in town.

Schwartz says he’s never thought about reaching out to Major League Baseball or the Negro League Baseball Museum about recognizing the house as a historical landmark, he’s just happy to call it his.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of Baseball’s Negro League and events are planned all across the country, including one here in Bismarck.

The Larks tell KX News next Wednesday, Friday and Saturday they will be giving out bobblehead dolls of former Bismarck player Satchel Paige.

Now, in order to score one, you must sign up for Lark’s priority list and buy a ticket to one of those three games.

Team officials tell KX News it’s a great way to celebrate both the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues and the ballparks’ 100th anniversary.

“We know that both of those things played a huge part in the Bismarck and Mandan community, playing with Satchel here and the Churchill’s and kind of that rich baseball history here in Bismarck and so we wanted to do something to kinda promote that and show our fans, so we decided to order a customized bobblehead,” said Matt Wurnig with the Larks.

The Larks expect to give out around 800 of the bobbleheads.