BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Plans are moving forward for the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline through North Dakota.

And this week, Bismarck city leaders say it’s time to hire an attorney.

City attorney Jannelle Combs told the city commission this week she’s talked to five law firms, looking for someone to act as an intervenor representing Bismarck.

That person can ask questions and point out any negative impacts the pipeline would have on the city and the people living here.

Right now, the Public Service Commission is reconsidering the pipeline after previously denying a siting permit.

Before the city can use a lawyer in the process, they would have to petition the PSC to get approval.