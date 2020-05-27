Bismarck mail carrier nominated as Hidden Hometown Hero

He’s fast and he may just be the best mail carrier in Bismarck. … And he was nominated as a Hidden Hometown Hero for the May- June issue of Bismarck Magazine.

“It makes me feel very humbled.. I don’t feel I am worthy of being a hero,” said Dewey Reinert/Bismarck Mail Carrier.

Reinert has been delivering mail for 25 years and stops at 350 homes every day on his Highland Acres route. He’s known for remembering everyone’s name and his joyful attitude.

“I think the world of him. I like to give him banana bread and cookies once in a while too,” said Joanne Cordova.

Dewey says he loves seeing and meeting the many people he crosses paths with .. and looks forward to going to work every day.

“You get that personal contact with people.. and some of these elderly people I might be the only person that they see throughout the whole day so they kind of look forward to me coming with the mail,” said Reintert.

“Dewey was my student many years ago at Bismarck High and he is just as enthusiastic and just as energetic now as he was then. He’s such a wonderful person. We are lucky to have him,” said Bob Cordova.

No matter who wins the HIdden Hometown Hero award, Dewey will always be a hero in this neighborhood.

Reinert says one of the people on his route even named their dog after him! The Hometown Hero winner will be announced this Friday.