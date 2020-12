One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

A 23-year-old Bismarck man has been arrested on arson charges for allegedly starting a residential building on fire December 11.

Fire was reported at the multiple family residence around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of North 4th Street.

At the time of the blaze, people were at home in the lower unit of the building. However, everyone was able to safely escape.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $150,000.