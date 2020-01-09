Bismarck man accused of embezzling from Vallely Sport & Marine

A Bismarck man is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from Vallely Sport & Marine.

Justin Weiss, a former employee, is accused of taking more than $23,000 over a four year period when he worked there.

Last October, Joshua Vallely reported to authorities he was completing inventory and had several discrepancies in the amount of parts that should be in the store.

Eventually, Weiss was questioned about the unexplained transactions.

Court records indicate Weiss admitted he would purchase a part with a credit card that was not on store inventory yet.

He would then return the item and have the value refunded to his own debit card.

The crime is a class B felony.