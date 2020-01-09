Bismarck man accused of embezzling from Vallely Sport & Marine

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A Bismarck man is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from Vallely Sport & Marine.

Justin Weiss, a former employee, is accused of taking more than $23,000 over a four year period when he worked there.

Last October, Joshua Vallely reported to authorities he was completing inventory and had several discrepancies in the amount of parts that should be in the store.

Eventually, Weiss was questioned about the unexplained transactions.

Court records indicate Weiss admitted he would purchase a part with a credit card that was not on store inventory yet.

He would then return the item and have the value refunded to his own debit card.

The crime is a class B felony.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/9"

Diabetes Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetes Prevention"

DPP Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPP Interview"

Thursday: Prepare For A Big Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Prepare For A Big Cool Down"

Airport Measles Exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Measles Exposure"

Legacy Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Gymnastics"

ND Courts

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Courts"

Tax Exemption Deadline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Exemption Deadline"

Standing Rock Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Emergency"

High-Speed Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "High-Speed Chase"

Medina Emergency Responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medina Emergency Responders"

Burleigh Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Construction"

Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Washburn HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn HS Bball"

Beulah/Hazen Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah/Hazen Wrestling"

Mandan Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Feed Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feed Issues"

Mandan Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Construction"

Wanted Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted Murder Suspect"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge