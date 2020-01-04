Bismarck man accused of killing 3-month-old daughter heading to trial in March

A man accused of killing his 3-month-old daughter pleaded guilty to one of three charges he faces.

Jose Rivera-Rieffel is accused of killing his child by blunt force trauma to the head in April of 2018.

Rivera-Rieffel filed court documents Friday agreeing to plead guilty to Disobedience of a Judicial Order.

Rivera-Rieffel was on probation at the time he’s accused of the killing.

He was watching two children, despite having a No Contact Order placed against him.

He was previously found guilty of abusing his first-born child at three weeks old.

He will go to trial for his second-born child’s murder in March.