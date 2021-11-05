Bismarck man accused of running drug trafficking operation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors have accused a Bismarck man of leading an illegal drug operation that trafficked thousands of oxycodone pills into Bismarck.

Layne Johs is charged with four felonies, including leading a criminal organization. Authorities allege Johs is the kingpin of “an ongoing drug trafficking and money laundering organization” that has a network of users, traffickers, distributors, and a supplier outside of North Dakota.

Johs is charged with intent to deliver drugs while in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to deliver drugs, leading a criminal organization and reckless endangerment.

