Bismarck man accused of sexually assaulting woman, sexual contact with child

A 62-year-old Bismarck man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman, and having sexual contact with a child.

McKing is accused in Burleigh Court’s documents of getting a woman drunk at his home, and after the woman passed out, touching the child.

The child under 15 told Bismarck Police he kissed and touched her before she was able to get away.

The child said she then saw McKing assault her mother while she was unconscious, and the girl pretended to sleep on the couch with her sibling.

McKing is charged with two counts of A Felony, Gross Sexual Imposition, each charge holds up to 20 years in prison.

McKing previously spent several years in Cass County jail for a GSI conviction in 2006.

In that case, he was found guilty of having sex with an unconscious woman.