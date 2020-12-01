Bismarck man accused of shaking, injuring baby daughter

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities says a Bismarck man is charged with felony child abuse after his baby daughter suffered brain injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

A police affidavit says 36-year-old Delaurence Monsegue was arrested Sunday after the baby was taken to a hospital apparently suffering from seizures.

The affidavit says health care providers called police after finding injuries that they say were caused by the child being forcefully and violently shaken.

Police say Monsegue admitted to shaking the baby but said he was only trying to clear her throat. Bail was set at $100,000 cash Monday.

