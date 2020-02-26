Bismarck man accused of stealing $50,000 from employer

(AP) — A Bismarck man is accused of stealing nearly $50,000 from his employer over a six-month period and gambling the money away, according to a police affidavit.

35-year-old Denver Tergesen made his initial court appearance Tuesday on a charge of felony theft.

A manager at Lucky’s 13 Pub in Bismarck notified police Monday that 136 cash deposits totaling more than $49,500 were missing from the restaurant’s account.

Police say Tergesen was in charge of those deposits and when confronted by management initially blamed the problem on a banking error.