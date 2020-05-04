Bismarck man arrested for assault on an Uber driver

A Bismarck man has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault and terrorizing in connection with an incident May 2.

According to police, Seth Olson, 28, was a passenger in an Uber Saturday night along the 700 block of Avenue C West when he allegedly became upset with the driver and struck him in the head.

When the driver pulled over and stopped, Olson allegedly choked him.

Police soon arrived and arrested Olson. While transporting him in a police car, Olson then allegedly threatened to kill the officers.

No other details are available at this time.