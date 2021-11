A 55-year-old Bismarck man was arrested for threatening staff members of Borrowed Bucks with a large knife at 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 20.

He was kicked out of the bar for what was described as bad behavior.

The man allegedly returned with a large knife and club and tried to get back into the bar.

The staff was able to ensure he did not get inside.

The man was arrested by Bismarck Police on Nov. 22, and he is currently being held at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.