Bismarck man arrested for shaking and injuring baby

A Bismarck man was arrested on Friday, October 1st for allegedly shaking a baby and causing substantial injuries.

Bismarck Police responded to the incident on the 4100 block of Lockport St on a call of an unresponsive 1-month-old.

First responders were able to aid the baby and transfer it to a local hospital.

An investigation led to the arrest of the man who has been identified as 22-year-old Jaydenle Bushard.

Bushard has been charged with Abuse of a Child Under the Age of Six, and Aggravated Assault of Someone Under the Age of 12.

The gender of the infant has not been confirmed and it is currently in the care of hospital staff at this time.