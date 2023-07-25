BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 20-year-old Bismarck man, Kaleb Marshall, was arrested on Saturday, July 22, for allegedly pulling his car up next to another car which was being driven by a teenage girl with two other teen passengers, and shooting a CO2 gun at them.

According to the arresting affidavit, Marshall stated that around 11:17 p.m. he was driving on River Road in Bismarck when three girls in a car began yelling at him and “flipping him off.” Marshall then allegedly drove up next to them on West Main Avenue, grabbed his CO2 handgun, and began shooting at their vehicle.

According to police, they then received a call from one of the girls saying that a man was shooting at their car with a CO2 gun from his moving vehicle at their moving vehicle. Police soon located Marshall driving on East Main Avenue and pulled him over.

Police then searched Marshall’s vehicle and found two CO2 guns, one black Glock handgun replica, which was loaded with CO2 and BBs, and a tan Sig Sauer handgun replica, which was also loaded.

The three girls stated that they were scared when Marshall pulled up beside them and began shooting at their vehicle. They also stated that they didn’t know why Marshall was trying to shoot at them.

Damage was found on their vehicle that police determined to be at $1,000. Marshall was then arrested and taken to Burleigh Morton Detention Center for the following charges:

Terrorizing (Class C Felony)

Reckless Endangerment, Extreme Indifference (Class C Felony)

Criminal Mischief, Willful Damage (Class A Misdemeanor)

A felony jury trial for Marshall is currently set for November 15, 2023.