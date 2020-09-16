Bismarck man arrested in connection with graffiti vandalism to businesses

Following several months of investigation, a Bismarck man has been arrested in connection with a four-month spree of graffiti vandalism to area businesses.

Six Bismarck businesses were tagged with the word “CRAN” spray-painted on the buildings, as well as on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad bridge, causing over $18,000 in damages.

Through anonymous tips and investigation, it was found that “CRAN” was a word associated with the suspect.

The Bismarck man was taken to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center and held on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

 The Bismarck Police Department asks if anyone has additional information on the vandalism or damages that haven’t yet been reported, to contact the department at (701) 223-1212.

