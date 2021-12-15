Bismarck man arrested on multiple assault charges for fighting with police

A 33-year-old Bismarck man is in custody following a fight with police officers that included an alleged attempt to strangle one of them.

Bismarck police say they responded to a domestic dispute Monday around 2:45 a.m., in the 200 block of Boing Avenue.

After an investigation, police attempted to arrest the Bismarck man who then proceeded to fight with the officers and, according to reports, tried to strangle one of the officers.

Police were eventually able to get the man into custody.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated domestic assault, simple assault on a police officer and preventing arrest.

