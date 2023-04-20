BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Bismarck man was arrested after assaulting a police officer.

The incident happened along Thayer Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called out when Brandon Dubois, 34, told police he was almost hit by a car.

Police then asked the two people in that car who told police Dubois had stolen money and pills from their house.

Police asked Dubois if they could search him but he refused. Dubois began fighting with officers when they tried to handcuff him.

According to reports, Dubois bit an officer on the hand.

Dubois is charged with assaulting a Peace officer and Preventing arrest.