Bismarck man charged in politically motivated road rage incident in MN

Local News

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A North Dakota man has been charged in Minnesota with allegedly showing a handgun to another driver during a road rage fit over a political bumper sticker on her vehicle.

27-year-old Joseph Schumacher, of Bismarck, was charged Wednesday with carrying weapons without a permit, the unlawful transportation of firearms and disorderly conduct.

Moorhead, Minnesota, police say a woman reported she was driving Monday when Schumacher pulled up and began yelling about her sticker supporting Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren. Authorities say he pointed to his sticker supporting President Donald Trump and later flashed the gun.

Police tracked down Schumacher at a nearby restaurant. He was wearing a Trump 2020 cap. The complaint says he had two loaded guns in his vehicle.

Schumacher told police he was flirting with the woman and denied holding up a gun.

