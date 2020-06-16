Bismarck man competes on Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks in America’

A Bismarck man will be the first-ever North Dakotan to compete on Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America.

We had the opportunity to speak with him about what the heat was like in the kitchen.

Evan Baker never thought that cooking dinner for his family would land him a spot on a nationally televised cooking competition.

“I made this dish in my wife’s and I’s two-bedroom apartment. Where we kind of had these eggs, and spaghetti and guacamole. And it was just this kind of combined dish, that I felt pretty confident about. She felt less than confident and that was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” shared Baker.

Baker’s wife spent the remainder of the evening signing her husband up for Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America.

He was one of 14 people chosen to not only improve their skills in the kitchen but have an opportunity of a lifetime to win $25,000.

He says he had no idea what to expect before going in.

“I think walking into boot camp for the first time wand you kind of go through these double doors and you look around and you see cameras everywhere. The culinary team and the medics, of which were quite busy. And like everybody, the producers. Yeah, that was, it was quite an experience. It’s like wow what did I get myself into,” shared Baker.

After competing on the show, Baker says he has a newfound respect for the culinary world, as he had no idea all the pieces it takes to bring a meal together.

Now because of the competition, he says he has found new confidence while he’s in the kitchen, around all the utensils and appliances. The number one tool he learned about…salt!

“You’re trying to cook something and you don’t think you have enough salt, like it doesn’t hurt to add more salt. There’s definitely like — I didn’t know the importance of salt. Like and how that really kind of revs up the particular dish,” explained Baker.

You can catch the new chef this Sunday on the premiere of Worst Cooks in America at 8 p.m. Central.

Baker says the worse part for him was the pressure as the time boiled down.

He also shared with us that he is still in contact with the other 13 contestants.